Tennis-Spain's Cortes suspended until 2039 over match-fixing

Cortes, who has a career-high world ranking of 955 achieved in 2017, admitted to 35 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program between 2016-18 and co-operated fully with the investigation. In a statement, the ITIA said Cortes's charges included "contriving the outcome of events, accepting money to contrive the outcome of events, failure to report corrupt approaches, wagering on tennis, and providing money to tournament officials in exchange for a wild card." "The player has been fined $75,000, of which $56,250 is suspended," the body added.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 10:29 IST
Spanish tennis player Aaron Cortes has been suspended for 15 years over his involvement in match-fixing, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said. Cortes, who has a career-high world ranking of 955 achieved in 2017, admitted to 35 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program between 2016-18 and co-operated fully with the investigation.

In a statement, the ITIA said Cortes's charges included "contriving the outcome of events, accepting money to contrive the outcome of events, failure to report corrupt approaches, wagering on tennis, and providing money to tournament officials in exchange for a wild card." "The player has been fined $75,000, of which $56,250 is suspended," the body added. "The player's period of ineligibility began on March 27, 2024 and ends at midnight on March 26, 2039."

