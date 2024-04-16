Left Menu

Olympics-World Athletics' prize money at Paris Games goes against Olympic spirit-UCI chief

The decision by World Athletics to award prize money at the Paris 2024 Games goes against the Olympic spirit and solidarity among international federations, the head of cycling's global governing body (UCI) said on Tuesday. Athletics became the first sport to offer prize money to Olympic champions when WA President Sebastian Coe announced last week that gold medallists in Paris will each earn $50,000.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 17:48 IST
Olympics-World Athletics' prize money at Paris Games goes against Olympic spirit-UCI chief
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The decision by World Athletics to award prize money at the Paris 2024 Games goes against the Olympic spirit and solidarity among international federations, the head of cycling's global governing body (UCI) said on Tuesday.

Athletics became the first sport to offer prize money to Olympic champions when WA President Sebastian Coe announced last week that gold medallists in Paris will each earn $50,000. The decision took other international federations by surprise.

"We really believe that this is not the Olympic spirit," UCI President David Lappartient told reporters on the sidelines of the Paris Olympics torch lighting ceremony. "The proposal (by World Athletics) was not discussed. It was (announced) on the day of our mother organisation's meeting. It should have been on the agenda," he added.

"The Olympic spirit is to share revenues and have more athletes compete worldwide. Not only put all the money on the top athletes but spread the money. "If we concentrate money on top athletes, a lot of opportunities will disappear for athletes all over the world."

The announcement by WA was met with a positive reaction from the world's leading athletes, with the $2.4 million prize pot to be split among the 48 gold medallists in Paris. A total of $540 million was allocated to the 28 sports at the previous Games in Tokyo with World Athletics receiving the most at $40 million.

"We need to ensure we will have athletes tomorrow," said Jean-Christophe Rolland, who heads World Rowing. "I fully respect the WA decision as long it concerns athletes from their sport but at the Olympic Games it is not about your sport but all sports," he said.

"I would appreciate if we had the discussion between us. This decision impacts not only athletes. It has other implications." Lappartient and Rolland are not the first ones to be critical of the move, with Britain's five-time Olympic rowing champion Steve Redgrave calling it an unfair decision to other sports that cannot afford to do the same. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024