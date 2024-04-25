Ramandeep dismisses Starc concern, insists he is fit for PBKS match

Mitchell Starc has no injury concern and is ''available'' for selection, Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Ramandeep Singh said even as the star pacer indulged in just light training sessions ahead of their IPL clash against Punjab Kings.

The Australian cricketer, who attracted a record bid, did not have the kind of return to the league after eight years he would have hoped as he has leaked plenty of runs this season and has managed just six wickets.

The left-arm quick also reportedly sustained a finger injury on his bowling hand during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Starc did not bowl at the nets in their two practice sessions ahead of their match against PBKS, while Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera was seen slogging it out, fuelling speculation that the Aussie may be ''rested''.

But Ramandeep said Starc was available for selection.

''Yes, he's available. It's got to do with his workload management,'' Ramandeep said. ''He is a legend. Cricket is a game of time. We can't judge him from a few matches,'' he said. With Starc going through a poor patch, the bowling unit has come under pressure but Ramandeep said, ''There has been no discussion on bowling.'' ''We just discus about execution and plan and how to improve further. We don't' judge someone in one or two matches.'' With five wins in seven matches, KKR occupy the second spot in the 10-team table and are well placed to finish in top-two.

''We are going for one game at a time. We are just focused on Punjab match, not thinking about finishing top two at the moment,'' Ramandeep said.

He further credited team mentor Gautam Gambhir for their consistent show this season.

''Everyone has a lot of clarity. It's only because of him the team is performing so well. He is backing everyone,'' he said.

