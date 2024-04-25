Sports News Roundup: Knights make it two straight at Dallas; Trophy Trust reinstates Reggie Bush as 2005 Heisman winner and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Knights make it two straight at Dallas

Jonathan Marchessault and Jack Eichel each had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights produced a second consecutive road victory over the Dallas Stars, prevailing 3-1 on Wednesday. Vegas holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round playoff series while heading home for Game 3 on Saturday.

Golf-Woods, McIlroy to receive loyalty payouts from PGA Tour, report says

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the golfers expected to be given equity in PGA Tour Enterprises as a thank you for sticking with the Tour instead of jumping to rival LIV Golf, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday. Woods will receive a $100 million and McIlroy a $50 million stake in the newly-formed enterprise for not taking lucrative offers from the Saudi-backed LIV as merger negotiations between the two circuits continue to drag on.

Olympics-Paris to face major disruption ahead of Games opening ceremony, says police chief

Paris will face major disruption ahead of the Olympics opening ceremony along the Seine on July 26, as organisers ramp up security measures to safeguard the event, the city's police chief said on Thursday. Organisers hope the opening ceremony, in which 160 boats carrying athletes from around the world will travel a 6 kilometre route along the Seine river towards the Eiffel tower, will deliver a jaw-dropping spectacle. Some 300,000 spectators will watch from the banks of the Seine as a global audience tunes in on TV.

Trophy Trust reinstates Reggie Bush as 2005 Heisman winner

Due to an evolving landscape in college football, the Heisman Trust ran a reverse to reinstate 2005 winner Reggie Bush on Wednesday. Bush was honored in a brief ceremony attended by college football dignitaries, who share his status as members of the Heisman club.

MLB roundup: Braves get walk-off win in 10th, sweep Marlins

Michael Harris II led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a game-winning RBI double to give the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 victory over the visiting Miami Marlins and a sweep of the three-game series. Harris smacked an 0-1 fastball from Tanner Scott (0-4) past center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. to plate automatic runner Ronald Acuna Jr. A.J. Minter (4-1) earned the win after pitching a scoreless top of the inning.

Doping-WADA to launch independent review into Chinese doping case

The under-fire World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Thursday it would launch an independent review over its handling of a case that allowed 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for a banned substance to avoid punishment. The investigation will be led by Swiss prosecutor Eric Cottier, a former attorney general of the canton of Vaud, who WADA said will have access to all files and documents related to the case and will be free to consult any independent experts.

Commanders to retire Darrell Green's No. 28

The Washington Commanders, committed to a fresh start under new ownership, are embracing the past. The franchise announced Thursday that it will retire No. 28, worn by Pro Football Hall of Fame member Darrell Green for 20 seasons, in ceremonies during the 2024 season.

Tennis-Osaka doing her homework on clay ahead of French Open

Naomi Osaka picked up her first win on clay in two years on Wednesday and while the former world number one is adapting to the slower surface ahead of the French Open she has no plans to abandon the power game that brought her four Grand Slam titles. Osaka, who returned to action in January after a 15-month maternity break, has enjoyed huge success thanks to her powerful baseline game but the Japanese player has struggled on clay.

Amazon Prime Video to exclusively stream two NHL seasons in Canada

National Hockey League (NHL) and its digital broadcast rights owner Rogers Communications on Thursday signed a deal to stream the hockey tournament's next two seasons exclusively on Amazon.com's Prime Video for Canadian audiences. Amazon Prime subscribers in Canada will be able to access the broadcasts along with match analyses and coverage, according to a joint statement by Rogers and the NHL.

Golf-Clutch Pro Tour to be included in World Rankings

The Clutch Pro Tour will be included in the world ranking system, Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) said on Thursday. The Tour was created in 2019 for lower level professionals, especially in the United Kingdom, and now acts as a feeder to the Challenge and DP World Tours. Its tournaments are played over 54 holes with a 36-hole cut.

