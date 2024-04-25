Left Menu

Tennis-Nadal outclasses Blanch in Madrid first round

Rafael Nadal thrashed 16-year-old wild card Darwin Blanch 6-1 6-0 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday and will face Australian 10th seed Alex de Minaur next. The 22-time Grand Slam champion broke the American at the first opportunity in the second game before grabbing the first set in just 28 minutes.

Nadal, who last claimed the title on Madrid's clay in 2017, broke again to take the lead in the second set and kept up the pace, giving a tennis masterclass to Blanch who is still seeking his first tour win. The age gap between the pair was 21 years and 117 days, the biggest-ever between two opponents at ATP Masters 1000 level.

Nadal will play world number 11 De Minaur in the second round on Saturday. The Australian defeated Nadal 7-5 6-1 in the second round of the Barcelona Open last week when the Spaniard was playing his first tournament since January.

