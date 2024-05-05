Left Menu

Suspected Militants Killed in Pakistan’s Balochistan Province

The Counter-Terrorism Department CTD of Balochistan said four terrorists were hunted down and killed after they opened fire on the police vehicle. A senior CTD official said that in the late hours of Saturday, four terrorists riding two motorbikes attacked a police vehicle patrolling in the Shalkot area on the Quetta-Sibi road.

Four suspected terrorists were gunned down by security forces after they fired on a police vehicle on Saturday night on the Quetta-Sibi road in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province. The Counter-Terrorism Dep­a­rtment (CTD) of Balo­ch­is­tan said four terrorists were hunted down and killed after they opened fire on the police vehicle. A senior CTD official said that in the late hours of Saturday, four terrorists riding two motorbikes attacked a police vehicle patrolling in the Shalkot area on the Quetta-Sibi road. “But the policemen escaped unhurt as the van was semi-armoured,” he said. The cops retaliated, killing one of the terrorists on the spot while others fled to a nearby building. The police cordoned off the building and called for reinforcements, the official said. Subsequently, the CTD operation team rushed to the site. “Terrorists were asked to surrender, but they continued firing,” the CTD spokesman said. Eventually, the CTD team entered the building and eliminated the three remaining terrorists, he added.

