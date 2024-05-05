KKR Batters Dominate LSG with Imposing 235/6 Total

Kolkata Knight Riders made 235 for six against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Sunil Narine top-scored for KKR with 81 off just 39 balls. Naveen-Ul-Haq took three wickets for LSG.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 235 for 6 in 20 overs (Sunil Narine 81; Naveen-Ul-Haq 3/49).

