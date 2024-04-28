Senthilkumar Secures Place in Batch Open Squash Final

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar brushed aside Hong Kong's Andes Ling to enter the final of the Batch Open squash tournament in Paris. Senthilkumar, who is ranked 58 in the world, won his semifinal match 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 in 22 minutes on Saturday night. The Indian will face Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico for the title.

Senthilkumar had earlier defeated Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic in his quarterfinal match 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 37 minutes in the USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event.

