Left Menu

Senthilkumar Secures Place in Batch Open Squash Final

Senthilkumar, who is ranked 58 in the world, won his semifinal match 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 in 22 minutes on Saturday night. The Indian will face Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico for the title.Senthilkumar had earlier defeated Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic in his quarterfinal match 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 37 minutes in the USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 12:59 IST
Senthilkumar Secures Place in Batch Open Squash Final

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar brushed aside Hong Kong's Andes Ling to enter the final of the Batch Open squash tournament in Paris. Senthilkumar, who is ranked 58 in the world, won his semifinal match 11-2, 11-1, 11-6 in 22 minutes on Saturday night. The Indian will face Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico for the title.

Senthilkumar had earlier defeated Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic in his quarterfinal match 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 37 minutes in the USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024