Cricket-Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 14:24 IST
Pakistan have appointed former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten as head coach of their men's white-ball teams, while the test side will be under the guidance of former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie, the country's cricket board said on Sunday. Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood will assist both head coaches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.
"They're both very famous coaches and their arrival gives you 100% confirmation of the trust that they have in our team's potential," PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters.
