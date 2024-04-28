Left Menu

RCB Chooses to Chase Against GT; Maxwell Makes Comeback After Hiatus

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Teams RCB Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis c, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik wk, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-04-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 15:13 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. The RCB have brought Glenn Maxwell back to their eleven. Two weeks ago, the Australian all-rounder had decided to take a "mental and physical" break from the IPL after going through a modest run in the tournament.

GT retained their eleven from the last match. Teams: RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh. GT: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

