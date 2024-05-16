Govt slashes windfall tax on domestic crude to Rs 5,700/tonne
Govt slashes windfall tax on domestic crude to Rs 5,700/tonne
- Country:
- India
The government has slashed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 5,700 per tonne, from Rs 8,400 per tonne, with effect from Thursday.
The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).
The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at 'nil'.
The new rates are effective from May 16, an official notification said.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.
The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Investment Surge in Housing Sector: Rs 5,743 Crore Invested in Q1 2023
Adani Wilmar's Food and FMCG segment surpasses 1mn MT; Revenue nearly doubles to Rs 5,000 cr in FY24
Jindal Stainless Embarks on Rs 5,400 Crore Expansion Drive to Enhance Capacity to 4.2 Million Tonnes: Abhyuday Jindal
Jindal Stainless to Surge Investments to Rs 5,400 Cr for Growth: Abhyuday Jindal
Jindal Stainless announces Rs 5,400 crore strategic investments aimed at expanding capacity