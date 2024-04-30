KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer completes 3,000 IPL runs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer completed 3,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. The Indian batter reached this milestone during his side's match against Delhi Capitals at the home ground of Eden Gardens.

During the game, Iyer played another useful cameo to steer his team to a win, scoring 33 runs in 23 balls, with three fours and a six. His runs came at a strike rate of over 143. In 110 matches, Iyer has scored 3,027 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 126.28, with 20 fifties. His best score is 96.

Iyer first represented Delhi Capitals from 2015-2021 and joined the Knights back in 2022. In 87 matches for DC, Iyer scored 2,375 runs at an average of 31.75 and a strike rate of 123.96, with 16 half-centuries. His best score was 96 for the Capitals. For KKR, Iyer has played 23 matches, in which he has scored 652 runs at an average of 34.52 and a strike rate of 135.55, with four half-centuries. His best score is 85.

This season has been a decent one for the KKR skipper with the bat. He has scored 251 runs at an average of 41.83, with a strike rate of 137.16. His best score is 50, which is his solitary half-century. Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is the highest run-scorer in the league's history, with 7,763 runs at an average of 38.43 and a strike rate of 131.02. His best score is 113*. Virat has scored eight centuries and 54 fifties.

Coming to the game, DC opted to bat first after winning the toss and they never really got going as a batting unit. Skipper Rishabh had made 27 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six and looked to be the only batter with a decent contribution, until spinner Kuldeep Yadav (35* in 26 balls, with five fours and a six) helped the Capitals save face and score 153/9 in their 20 overs. Varun Chakravarthy's spin worked its magic in middle overs and he took 3/16 in four overs. Harshit Rana (2/28) and Vaibhav Arora also shined with the ball. Mitchell Starc, and Sunil Narine got a wicket each as well.

In the run-chase of 154, Phil Salt (68 in 33 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) took the game single-handedly from DC. Though DC got some wickets, skipper Shreyas Iyer (33 in 23 balls, with three fours and a six) and Venkatesh Iyer (26 in 23 balls, with three fours and a six) helped KKR seal a win with seven wickets and 21 balls in hand. Axar Patel (2/25) was the top bowler for DC while Lizaad Williams also got one wicket.

Varun took home the 'Player of the Match' award. KKR is in the second place with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. DC is in sixth place with five wins and six losses, giving them 10 points. (ANI)

