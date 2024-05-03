"Enough with this type of rumor": Chelsea manager Pochettino rubbishes speculations around his future

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino opened up about his future with the club after The Blues struggled throughout the season to find consistency. Pochettino arrived at the club last summer and still has one year left on his contract. Speculations around the Argentinian manager's future with the club.

Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League encounter against local rival West Ham United, Pochettino rubbished away the speculations after Chelsea took a step closer to a spot in next season's European football following their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek. "(The task) is to prove after all these circumstances (injuries) that we deserve to be here next season. Who is going to judge me? We need to judge ourselves. Enough with this type of rumour. If I have one year more on my contract here, and no one says anything, suppose I am going to be here. (Unless) we finish the season and someone says to me ciao," Pochettino said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from Sky Sports.

"We don't know at the moment. I have one year more (on my) contract. But enough about stupid rumours. You need to ask the club if they want me to keep going or not, not to write things that have no sense," he added. Chelsea received a huge boost ahead of their clash against West Ham United, with Levi Colwill and Christopher Nkunku returning to the team training this week.

Pochettino went on to stress the importance of recovery ahead of West Ham as he continues to utilise Chelsea's academy players in the squad. "It is the most dangerous game because now we have to keep the same mentality for Sunday. We are playing a team who are so strong, have physicality and West Ham are having a fantastic season and have been competing in Europe," Pochettino said.

Chelsea are currently in the eighth spot with 51 points, three points behind the UEFA Europa League spot. (ANI)

