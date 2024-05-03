Left Menu

Soccer-Wisla fans eye return to glory days in sea of red

Wisla Krakow supporters celebrated their Polish Cup final win amid a sea of red scarves in the city's main square on Friday. Wisla also secured qualification for next season's Europa League, marking a return to European football for the first time in a decade, and can still win promotion back to the top flight.

Reuters | Krakow | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Poland

Wisla Krakow supporters celebrated their Polish Cup final win amid a sea of red scarves in the city's main square on Friday. The club, one of Poland's most successful but currently in the second tier, secured a 2-1 final win over top-flight Pogon Szczecin on Thursday to secure their first major trophy since the 2011 league title.

"When we lose, we are sad for 24 hours, when we win, we are happy for 24 hours," said manager Albert Rude. Wisla also secured qualification for next season's Europa League, marking a return to European football for the first time in a decade, and can still win promotion back to the top flight.

 

