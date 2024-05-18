Tripura Congress chief holds strategic meetings ahead of Panchayat elections

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Ashish Kumar Saha, held crucial meetings with leaders from five blocks in Sadar district--Bamuthia, Barjala, Pratapgarh, Badharghat, and Suryamaninagar on Friday. The sessions focused on post-Lok Sabha election reviews, Panchayat election preparations, voter list updates, and organisational restructuring.

Emphasising the importance of grassroots organisation, TPCC Chief Saha analysed recent electoral performance. He highlighted the urgency of completing voter lists and implementing structural changes to enhance party efficiency. Niranjan Das, Congress's SC Cell Chairman, and Sarbani Ghosh Chakraborty, Pradesh Mahila Congress President, stressed engaging marginalised communities and increasing women's participation.

The meetings concluded with block leaders committing to intensified voter engagement and organisational strengthening. These strategic meetings reflect the Congress party's dedicated efforts to bolster their grassroots presence and ensure robust preparation for the Panchayat elections, aiming for a stronger electoral performance.

The three-tier panchayat elections in Tripura are likely to be held in July. The Tripura State Election Commission (TSEC) has already completed the delimitation of wards and panchayats as per the rules. Voting for the two seats in Tripura was concluded on April 19 and April 26, respectively, in the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha elections.In the 2019 elections, the BJP won both Tripura East and West Lok Sabha seats. (ANI)

