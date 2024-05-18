Tripura: Health department to launch door-to-door malaria surveillance in remote areas

The health department of Tripura is gearing up to launch door-to-door surveillance in the remote areas across the state to prevent cases of malaria, according to an official statement. According to the top official, all officials associated with handling malaria have been instructed to carry out intensive drives for detection and treatment.

Secretary of the Health Department, Tripura, Kiran Gitte, told ANI, "The health department of Tripura will soon start door-to-door surveillance for the detection of malaria in remote pockets of the state." "I have visited North Tripura and Dhalai districts. The meeting was held so that all CMOs and district malaria officers could chalk up strategies to prevent malaria in the coming monsoon season," said Gitte.

Adding further, he said, "Door-to-door surveillance, rapid testing and treatment, use of larvivorous fish, preventive medicinal doses, a special focus on jhumia families, and health camps in villages that are endemic to malaria are some of the key points that had been discussed in detail during the meeting." Earlier, the Health Secretary held a video conference with all eight District Magistrates on the specific topic.

"The primary focus of the meeting was to review and enhance the government's action plan for malaria prevention. This initiative comes at a crucial time as the state gears up for the monsoon season, which often sees a rise in vector-borne diseases," an official source said. The total number of malaria patients in Tripura reached beyond a thousand, although proper treatment facilities are being extended to people in remote areas, the official added.

During the conference, various key issues were discussed, including the expedited release of larvivorous fish into reservoirs, the distribution of approximately nine and a half lakh long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs), and the application of larvicides at strategic locations. These measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce the mosquito population and prevent malaria outbreaks.

The National Health Mission's (NHM) Tripura branch has already begun preparations to tackle malaria head-on. Health Secretary Gitte personally visited North Tripura District and Dhalai District on May 14 and 15, engaging with hospital authorities, local residents, and public representatives to gather insights and direct efforts on the ground.

She emphasized the importance of creating awareness among the populace through health camps and door-to-door visits in malaria-prone areas. On May 15, an important meeting was held by the Health Secretary with NHM Mission Director Rajib Dutta, Joint Director Binay Bhushan Das, Malaria State Programme Officer Dr. Abhijit Das, and other key officials, including Chief Medical Officers, District Malaria Officers, and consultants.

This meeting underscored the necessity of increased spraying and fogging operations, enhanced malaria testing, particularly among children and pregnant women, and raising public awareness about the disease. (ANI)

