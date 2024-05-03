"That's not correct": Carlos Sainz denies rejecting Audi Formula 1 offer

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz denied the rumours of rejecting an offer to join Audi when the German company joins Formula 1 in 2026. The current Sauber team, which has already announced Nico Hulkenberg as their first driver for 2025, will be replaced by Audi.

As per Sky Sports, Audi's top choice is Sainz, who will be joined by Hulkenberg in the Ferrari squad starting in 2025. Sainz will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari starting in the following season. Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas, the current Sauber lineup, are not guaranteed for the upcoming season. Talking about whether he had rejected an offer from Audi was true, Sainz said as quoted by Sky Sports, "That's not correct."

"There are certain things that don't depend fully on myself and there will be some waiting to be done but in the meantime, it's not like we are completely stopped and we are still in conversations with people and advancing what we can advance. All of those things always include waiting on people to make up their minds in many areas," he added. Sainz and Hulkenberg will be back together if he signs with Sauber in 2025. The two were Renault teammates in 2017 and 2018.

After making his Formula One (F1) debut in 2015 at Toro Rosso, Sainz spent more than a year at Renault before moving to McLaren for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. By the end of this year, he will have completed four seasons at Ferrari. Depending on what happens with Max Verstappen, the Spaniard may choose to join Mercedes or Red Bull as his next team, although he doesn't seem to be in a hurry.

"The only assurance I have is that I want to take the right decision. That's why it's taking a bit longer and I want to see all of the options available before taking any decision," said Sainz. "I think Nico joining Audi makes complete sense for them and Nico. He's a great driver and a great signing for them. I congratulate them, and him, because he's been doing great at Haas too," he added. (ANI)

