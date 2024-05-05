Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern's Guerreiro to miss Real Madrid clash due to ankle injury

Bayern Munich defender Raphael Guerreiro will miss Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid due to an ankle ligament injury, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 16:03 IST
Soccer-Bayern's Guerreiro to miss Real Madrid clash due to ankle injury

Bayern Munich defender Raphael Guerreiro will miss Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid due to an ankle ligament injury, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. The Portugal international was taken off in the 17th minute of Bayern's 3-1 loss to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday after hurting his ankle in an attempt to block a shot.

"Bayern will be without Raphael Guerreiro for the next few games," Bayern said in a statement. Bayern, who also had Eric Dier taken off at halftime against Stuttgart with a head injury, have several injury concerns with defenders Matthijs De Ligt and Dayot Upamecano still working back to full fitness.

The German side drew 2-2 in their home game against record 14-times European champions Real Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass Adoption Key

Electric Vehicles Poised to Slash Emissions, Enhance Air Quality, But Mass A...

 Australia
2
Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Prajwal Revanna

Karnataka HM Parameshwara confirms issuance of Blue Corner notice against Pr...

 India
3
Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reveals

Decarbonization of Aluminum Industries: States Play Pivotal Role, Study Reve...

 India
4
Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

Pujara's century powers Sussex to commanding position

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024