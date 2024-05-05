Soccer-Bayern's Guerreiro to miss Real Madrid clash due to ankle injury

Bayern Munich defender Raphael Guerreiro will miss Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid due to an ankle ligament injury, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday. The Portugal international was taken off in the 17th minute of Bayern's 3-1 loss to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday after hurting his ankle in an attempt to block a shot.

"Bayern will be without Raphael Guerreiro for the next few games," Bayern said in a statement. Bayern, who also had Eric Dier taken off at halftime against Stuttgart with a head injury, have several injury concerns with defenders Matthijs De Ligt and Dayot Upamecano still working back to full fitness.

The German side drew 2-2 in their home game against record 14-times European champions Real Madrid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)