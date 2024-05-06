Indian Youth Boxers Dominate with Five Gold Medals at ASBC Asian Championships

Five youth Indian boxers Brijesh Tamta, Aryan Hooda, Yashwardhan Singh, Laxmi and Nisha put up impressive performances to clinch gold medals at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships here on Monday.

Brijesh gave India its first gold medal of the tournament with a unanimous 5-0 win over Tajikistan's Muminov Muinkhodzha in the men's 48kg final.

Aryan (51kg) continued the momentum with an equally dominant 5-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan's Kamilov Zafarbek.

Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) had to work hard against Gafurov Ruslan of Tajikistan as both the boxers showed great attacking intent but it was the Indian who ultimately clinched the contest with a 4-1 verdict.

In the women's category, reigning junior world champion Nisha grabbed the yellow metal in the 52kg category as she outperformed Kazakhstan's Otynbay Bagzhan in a 5-0 win.

Laxmi (50kg) won India's fifth gold medal with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win in the second round of the bout against Enkh Nomundari of Mongolia.

Meanwhile, nine youth boxers, Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Aryan (92kg), Tamanna (54kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg) and Khushi Pooniya (81kg) ended campaigns with silver medals after losing in their respective finals.

On Saturday night, Olympic-bound boxer Preeti (54kg) entered the U-22 finals along with five other Indian women.

With 22 medals in the youth section and 21 in the U-22, the Indian contingent has secured 43 medals at the prestigious tournament.

