Cycling-Merlier sprints to Giro stage three win, Pogacar still in pink

Belgian rider Tim Merlier sprinted to victory in the third stage of the Giro d'Italia on Monday, after race leader Tadej Pogacar threatened to steal a march on the sprinters but the Slovenian safely retained the leader's maglia rosa. The mostly flat 166km ride from Novara to Fossano was expected to culminate in a sprint finish, but Pogacar had other plans as he powered away with 2km left to ride, followed by Geraint Thomas, but they were caught before the line.

Soudal Quick-Step's Merlier took the stage just ahead of Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek with Eritrea's Biniam Girmay taking third for Intermarche-Wanty. Pogacar, who won Sunday's stage two and the overall lead, stays ahead of Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers and Daniel Martinez (BORA-Hansgrohe).

