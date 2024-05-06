Sports News Roundup: Red Sox extinguish Twins' 12-game win streak; Sinner to play in French Open only if 100% fit and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sinner to play in French Open only if 100% fit

Jannik Sinner has cast doubt on his French Open participation, with the world number two saying he will only compete at Roland Garros later this month if he fully recovers from a hip issue that forced him out of Madrid and Rome. Sinner sustained the injury at Madrid and pulled out of his quarter-final against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime last week, before the Italian decided to skip the Rome tournament which runs from May 8-19.

Jets coach Rick Bowness announces retirement

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness announced his retirement Monday after nearly 50 years in the NHL as a player and coach. His departure comes a week after the Jets were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

MLB roundup: Red Sox extinguish Twins' 12-game win streak

Ceddanne Rafaela and Rafael Devers hit two-run home runs and the Boston Red Sox pulled away for a 9-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Vaughn Grissom and Dominic Smith added two-run doubles for Boston, which avoided a three-game sweep in the series finale. Rob Refsnyder had an RBI double.

Wolves wrestle home-court advantage from Nuggets with Game 1 win

Anthony Edwards scored 43 points, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 20 and the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves took home-court advantage from Denver with a 106-99 win over the Nuggets in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinal series on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, Mike Conley had 14 points and 10 assists and Rudy Gobert grabbed 13 rebounds for Minnesota, which pulled away to begin the postseason 5-0.

Tennis-Tsitsidosa era ends as Badosa announces split with Tsitsipas

Former world number two Paula Badosa is no longer in a romantic relationship with fellow tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas after nearly a year together in the spotlight, the Spaniard said. Badosa and Tsitsipas made their relationship official on social media during last year's French Open and have often been seen at each other's matches, while also posting pictures on their joint Instagram account.

Mavericks sign coach Jason Kidd to extension

The Dallas Mavericks signed coach Jason Kidd to a multi-year extension on Monday amid speculation that he was linked to the coaching vacancy with the Los Angeles Lakers. Financial terms and duration of the extension were not disclosed.

Tennis-Rublev downs Auger-Aliassime to win Madrid Open title

Andrey Rublev overcame an opening set wobble to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 7-5 7-5 in the final of the Madrid Open on Sunday to win his second Masters 1000 title. Auger-Aliassime was chasing his first ever Masters title and looked well set for victory before a resurgent Rublev, who had been struggling with a fever during the tournament, recovered to prevail in a little under three hours.

Donovan Mitchell-led Cavaliers rally from 18 down, win series over Magic

Donovan Mitchell scored 39 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 106-94 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday in Game 7 of their first-round series. Mitchell, who scored 17 points in the third quarter, made 15 of 17 free-throw attempts and added nine rebounds. His scintillating performance came on the heels of a 50-point effort in Cleveland's 103-96 loss in Orlando on Friday.

Tennis-Rublev to return to hospital after taking Madrid title

Andrey Rublev battled through a suspected virus and an anaesthetised foot to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 7-5 7-5 to claim the Madrid Open title on Sunday, but revealed that he will now have to return to hospital to make a full recovery. The 26-year-old Russian, who has struggled with health issues throughout the tournament, recovered from the illness and an opening set wobble to clinch his second Masters 1000 title in just under three hours.

Boxing-Inoue knocks out Nery to defend unified super bantamweight title

Undefeated Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue survived a first round knockdown to knock out challenger Luis Nery in the sixth and defend his undisputed super bantamweight world championship at the Tokyo Dome on Monday. Inoue progressed to a professional record of 27-0, with 24 of his victories coming by KO or TKO. Mexico's Nery suffered the second knockout of his professional career, and fell to 35-2.

