Soccer-Moyes to leave West Ham at end of season

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Ham United manager David Moyes will leave the east London club by mutual consent upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 61-year-old former Manchester United and Everton coach, who returned for a second spell at the London Stadium in 2019, guided West Ham to their first major trophy since the FA Cup in 1980 when they won the Europa Conference League last season. Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui has been heavily linked to replace Moyes at West Ham. Lopetegui, 57, last managed Wolverhampton Wanderers, while previously having taken charge of Sevilla, Real Madrid and the Spain national team, among others.

"On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, I would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to David for the contribution he has made to the football club during his time as manager," Joint-Chairman David Sullivan said in a statement. "David has been responsible for a period of great progress and success in our history, and we are extremely grateful for all of his hard work, commitment and dedication to the role.

"David has been an absolute professional to work with and he will leave with our greatest respect and good wishes – he deserves to be held in the highest esteem for the service he has given to West Ham United, and we wish him every success in the future. "By making this announcement now, it allows David to get the send-off he deserves from the West Ham supporters and for us all to show our appreciation to him at our final home fixture of the season against Luton Town on Saturday."

West Ham are ninth in the league standings with 49 points and host relegation-threatened Luton Town on Saturday before concluding their campaign with a trip to reigning champions Manchester City on May 19. The speculation around Moyes' future at the club grew after his side suffered their latest heavy defeat, a 5-0 loss away against London rivals Chelsea on Sunday. The defeat was the second consecutive away game in which West Ham conceded five goals.

"I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019," Moyes, who had succeeded Chilean Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham, said. "When I joined West Ham for a second time, the club was one place above the relegation zone, and it has been a terrific journey to have achieved three consecutive seasons in Europe.

"After leading the club to safety, we guided the team to finishes of 6th and 7th in the Premier League, and I was delighted when we won the Europa Conference League title last June – the club's first major trophy in 43 years. "I would like to thank all the players for their support, and all the success they have achieved, over the last four and a half years."

 

