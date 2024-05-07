Left Menu

"It's very difficult to bowl against Suryakumar Yadav": Simon Helmot following MI-SRH clash

Following the loss against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024, SunRisers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon Helmot the star India batter Suryakumar Yadav after scoring an outstanding unbeaten century on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:44 IST
"It's very difficult to bowl against Suryakumar Yadav": Simon Helmot following MI-SRH clash
Suryakumar Yadav. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the loss against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2024, SunRisers Hyderabad assistant coach Simon Helmot praised the star India batter Suryakumar Yadav after scoring an outstanding unbeaten century on Monday. A brilliant counterattack by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma following a quick loss of wickets powered the MI to a seven-wicket win over SRH in their IPL 2024 game at Wankhede Stadium.

The five-time champions are at the ninth spot with four wins and eight losses, giving them eight points. Pat Cummins-led side is at the fourth spot with six wins and five losses, giving them 12 points. SRH assistant coach asserted that it very difficult to bowl to Suryakumar Yadav. He is a very difficult batsman to match up with when he is in form.

"It's very difficult to bowl against Suryakumar Yadav. A very difficult batsman to match up with when he is in that sort of mood. He did not make many mistakes throughout the match. We did our best to mix things up and get him out but he was just too good tonight. Suryakumar is an exceptional cricketer and I think he is always going to demand a spot in the Indian team. I am sure that he will have an influence in the World Cup," Helmot said in the post-match press conference. "Suryakumar is an exceptional cricketer and I think he is always going to demand a spot in the Indian team. I am sure that he will have an influence in the World Cup" Helmot added.

Recapping the match, MI won the toss and elected to field first. SRH lost wickets at regular intervals from the beginning and it was knocks from Travis Head (48 in 30 balls, with seven fours and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (35* in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) that took SRH to 173/8 in their 20 overs. In the run chase, MI lost their top order early and was reeling at 31/3. Then, Suryakumar (102* in 51 balls with 12 fours and six sixes) and Tilak Varma (37* in 32 balls, with six fours) launched a counter-attack which guided MI to a win with 16 balls left.

Suryakumar took home the 'Player of the Match' honour. MI is at the ninth spot with four wins and eight losses, giving them eight points. SRH is at fourth with six wins, five losses and 12 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

