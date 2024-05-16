"His batting doesn't have beauty but is effective": Aakash Chopra lauds Travis Head ahead of SRH-GT clash

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has picked left-handed opener Travis Head as the player to watch out for in 66th clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. He also lauded Abhishek Sharma, the other opener of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Head is the highest run getter in 17th edition of the cash-rich league, with 533 runs in 11 matches so far, a strike rate of 201.89 and an average of 53.30, with the highest score being 102.

The 46-year-old asserted that both openers Head and Abhishek Sharma have a different playing style. "It's very difficult to go beyond the two openers. One is Travis Head and alongside him is Abhishek Sharma. Both are incredible players and both hit a lot. They have slightly different playing styles," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer further stated that Head is really effective and scores a lot of runs. "Travis Head - who it seems like tries to hit the ball hard. He is slightly short-statured, opens his front leg, and plays a lot across the line. His batting doesn't have beauty but why do you need beauty? You need runs. It's not a picture that needs to be beautiful. His batting is effective. He scores a lot of runs," the commentator added.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers to the pulp, registering a ten-wicket victory and chasing the target of 166 runs in just 9.4 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad last week. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are just one point away from qualification. If a game gets washed out due to rain or they win even one of their remaining two games, then SRH will qualify for the playoffs. In the event that SRH loses both of their games and RCB beats CSK by a margin, which causes CSK's net run rate to drop below that of SRH, the Pat Cummins side will qualify for the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh. (ANI)

