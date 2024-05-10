Open for top six to make it to IPL playoffs: Sourav Ganguly on race to IPL 2024

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly believes that the top six teams in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 can make it into the playoffs of the tournament. Speaking to ANI, Ganguly said it is not the first time in IPL that the top six franchises have a chance to make it into the playoffs. He added the next 10 days of the IPL 2024 will be crucial since the top six teams have the chance to confirm their place in the playoffs.

"I think it's open for the majority of them (teams), I think the top six will be precise. It's open for the top six to make it into the top four. It happens in every big tournament, but it's not the first time in IPL, towards the business end of the tournament where the top six teams are open to qualification. These next 10 days will be crucial for every team," Ganguly told ANI. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the top four teams in the standings of the IPL 2024 currently. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hold the fifth and sixth place on the points table.

Ganguly is serving as the Director of Cricket for the Delhi-based franchise. DC will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their upcoming match of the tournament at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. He further said that India is the epicentre of cricket, adding that the game has a massive following in India.

"India is the epicentre of cricket. There's so much demand, the game is so popular. In IPL every stadium is full, there are hardly any stands empty in an IPL game. This game has a lot of interest in this part of the world," he added. (ANI)

