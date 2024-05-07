Left Menu

Bengal Cong Files Complaint with EC over 'Counterfeit' Letter Attributed to Rahul Gandhi

Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that TMC forged Rahul Gandhi's signature on a letter to confuse voters in Maldaha Dakshin constituency. The complaint came after a video clip of Congress candidate Adhir Chowdhury allegedly urging voters to support the BJP was dismissed as manipulated. The letter, which claims that Congress president Kharge will instruct workers to vote for TMC to defeat the BJP, violated election conduct guidelines. The Maldaha Dakshin seat goes to polls on Tuesday. The Congress has urged the poll panel to take action against the perpetrators.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:42 IST
The Congress on Monday registered a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the TMC duplicated the signature of Rahul Gandhi and issued a “fake” letter to “confuse” voters ahead of polling in West Bengal’s Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. The “fake” letter surfaced days after the police declared a video clip of Congress' Baharampur candidate Adhir Chowdhury, urging people to ''vote for the BJP'', as ''manipulated” to gain “political advantage''.

''This is to inform you that the signature of Rahul Gandhi has been fixed and duplicated by miscreants of TMC, and a fake statement has been printed by them using Bengali language to spread false information amongst the electors of eight-Maldaha Dakshin Parliament constituency, which is against the model code of conduct in the Lok Sabha elections,'' a leader of the state Congress said in the complaint.

The Maldaha Dakshin seat goes to polls on Tuesday. In the “fake” letter written on an “All India Congress Committee letterhead”, Rahul Gandhi addressed the party candidate for Maldaha Dakshin, Isha Khan Chowdhury, saying that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would be asking its workers to vote for the TMC to ensure the defeat of the BJP, according to the complaint.

Kharge, who held a meeting in Maldaha on Sunday, had urged people to vote for the Congress. ''We urge you to take necessary action against such perpetrators and miscreants of the ruling establishment at the earliest,” the Congress said in the complaint to the poll panel.

