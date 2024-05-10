"It's a minor issue": Manchester United coach Ten Hag on Mason Mount's injury

Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag provided an update on Mason Mount's injury and said he expects him to be fit before the Premier League campaign ends. Since arriving at Old Trafford from Chelsea last summer, Mount's campaign has been plagued by injuries. He started the game for the Red Devils' 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Monday, but his latest setback has ruled him out of their clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

With three games to go, Ten Hag expects him to be back before their final clash of the ongoing campaign against Brighton next week. "It's a minor issue. So he's definitely not out for the season. I think a couple of days, then he'll return," Ten Hag said on Manchester United TV in an exclusive pre-match interview.

"Maybe Newcastle [next Wednesday] is too short but I think he can be available for Brighton [in our final match of the league season]," he added. Mount has featured in 14 matches out of 35 games in the Premier League for Manchester United this season. The Dutch manager feels that Mount has suffered from bad luck and the team has missed the contribution that he makes with his presence.

"I am very happy with Mason and he is also a very robust player. You see in his profile, he played in the last four seasons, this is the fifth, he only had one small issue at the end of his Chelsea career," Ten Hag said during his press conference. "Before that, he played almost all the games for three seasons after each other. Even with three days' turnaround, he always played. I think it is really bad luck and he is a good player. We really missed him across the season because he absolutely would have made a contribution to our levels," he added.

Manchester United will look to make a final push for a spot in the UEFA Europa League on Sunday with a victory against Arsenal. (ANI)

