23XI to enter third car at Nashville with Corey Heim

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing will enter a third car in next month's NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville, Tenn., with Corey Heim behind the wheel in his first appearance for the team. It will be the fourth time 23XI has entered a third car. Travis Pastrana finished 11th at the 2023 Daytona 500, while Kamui Kobayashi had a pair of finishes in the back of the pack, including a 29th-place result in March at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Coach Dan Campbell to miss Lions' rookie minicamp

The Detroit Lions will hold rookie minicamp this weekend without coach Dan Campbell, who is away from the team for unspecified personal reasons. Campbell is expected to return to the team later this month, the Detroit Free Press reported Friday. The next scheduled event is May 21-23 with organized team activity practices.

MLB roundup: Padres walk off, halt Dodgers' win streak

Luis Arraez lined a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night as the San Diego Padres snapped the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers' seven-game winning streak with a 2-1 decision. Luis Campusano started the inning with his and the team's second hit of the game, a double into the left field corner off Michael Grove (1-2). After Ha-Seong Kim struck out, Arraez laced a first-pitch fastball into center field and pinch runner Tyler Wade easily beat the throw home. Robert Suarez (2-0) worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth for the win.

Ex-Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. to stand trial for rape

Former Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. will stand trial for first-degree felony rape and felony sexual aggravated battery next month, a Kansas judge ruled Friday. The decision came at Shannon's preliminary hearing in Douglas County, Kansas. Judge Sally Pokorny ruled there was probably cause for the case to go to trial.

Triathlon-France's Periault clinches gold at Yokohoma to secure Olympic berth

Leonie Periault claimed a stunning victory at the Yokohama World Triathlon Championship Series on Saturday, finishing 36 seconds clear of the U.S.'s Taylor Knibb in second place and 40 seconds ahead of fellow Frenchwoman Emma Lombardi, who took bronze. Periault, 29, sealed the second World Triathlon Championship Series gold of her career with a winning time of 01:52:28. She will join 22-year-old Lombardi at their home Games.

Cavaliers out to gain upper hand against top-seeded Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers have wrestled home-court advantage away from the top-seeded Boston Celtics. The next task is not giving it right back.

Raiders sign first-round pick Brock Bowers, others

Las Vegas Raiders first-round draft pick Brock Bowers signed a fully guaranteed four-year contract worth $18.1 million with a team option for a fifth season. Bowers, a tight end, was selected by the Raiders with the 13th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle fined $35K for ripping officials

The NBA fined Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle $35,000 on Friday for "public criticism of the officiating and questioning the integrity of the league and its officials." Carlisle said the Knicks were receiving preferential treatment as a big-market team following Indiana's 130-121 loss to host New York in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. New York holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 3 on Friday night in Indianapolis.

MLB roundup: Manuel Margot drives in 5 as Twins top M's

Manuel Margot doubled and matched a career high with five RBIs as the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 11-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in Minneapolis. Max Kepler and Ryan Jeffers homered and drove in two runs apiece for Minnesota, which won three of four games in the series. Carlos Santana and Edouard Julien each drove in one run.

Basketball-Toronto awarded WNBA franchise - CBC

Toronto has been awarded a WNBA franchise, according to a report by the CBC, making it the first city outside of the United States to join the women's professional basketball league. The team will be owned by Kilmer Sports Inc., headed by Toronto billionaire Larry Tanenbaum and begin play in May, 2026, according to the report, which said an official announcement was expected on May 23 in Toronto.

