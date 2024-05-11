Left Menu

IOA president expresses satisfaction with efforts to provide Indian athletes best support in Paris Olympics

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Friday said she was satisfied with the efforts to provide the country's athletes best possible support in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to ensure that they can deliver their optimum performances

ANI | Updated: 11-05-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 18:36 IST
IOA president expresses satisfaction with efforts to provide Indian athletes best support in Paris Olympics
IOA president PT Usha (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha on Friday said she was satisfied with the efforts to provide the country's athletes best possible support in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to ensure that they can deliver their optimum performances. Having returned from a visit to Paris to finalise arrangements, Usha said IOA has initiated steps to ensure athlete comfort and their wellness. "Besides putting together a strong sports science support team under the leadership of renowned Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, we have ensured that our shooters and golfers stay close to their respective venues," she said.

"We have also been able to secure accommodation for a number of sports-specific support staff a short distance away from the Athletes' Village. It is a known fact that not all of them can be accommodated in the Village at the same time. We want to ensure no athletes are devoid of their support system and hence we have booked apartments in the vicinity," she added. PT Usha said that as an athlete and coach, she has seen the evolution of the support system for the country's athletes.

"They have become very professional in the approach to training and competition. I believe it is our duty to ensure that have similar, if not better, support during the Olympic Games. It is for this reason that we will have apartments for the support staff," she said, according to a IOA release. The former Olympian also said that she had met members of the diaspora and many French-speaking Indians have stepped forward as volunteers to be assistance to the Indian contingent. "I am grateful to the Ambassador of India to France HE Mr. Jawed Ashraf and his team for helping us ensure that our athletes will be well supported and looked after in Paris," she added.

Earlier the IOA delegation led by PT Usha visited the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne. "We were honoured to be invited by the IOC. The highlight was a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach. It was a productive couple. of days, where we interacted with a number of departments and gained crucial insights," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024