23XI to enter third car at Nashville with Corey Heim

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing will enter a third car in next month's NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville, Tenn., with Corey Heim behind the wheel in his first appearance for the team. It will be the fourth time 23XI has entered a third car. Travis Pastrana finished 11th at the 2023 Daytona 500, while Kamui Kobayashi had a pair of finishes in the back of the pack, including a 29th-place result in March at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

MLB roundup: Padres walk off, halt Dodgers' win streak

Luis Arraez lined a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night as the San Diego Padres snapped the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers' seven-game winning streak with a 2-1 decision. Luis Campusano started the inning with his and the team's second hit of the game, a double into the left field corner off Michael Grove (1-2). After Ha-Seong Kim struck out, Arraez laced a first-pitch fastball into center field and pinch runner Tyler Wade easily beat the throw home. Robert Suarez (2-0) worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth for the win.

Ex-Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. to stand trial for rape

Former Illinois star Terrence Shannon Jr. will stand trial for first-degree felony rape and felony sexual aggravated battery next month, a Kansas judge ruled Friday. The decision came at Shannon's preliminary hearing in Douglas County, Kansas. Judge Sally Pokorny ruled there was probably cause for the case to go to trial.

Triathlon-Periault, Pearson clinch golds in Yokohama

France's Leonie Periault won the second World Triathlon Championship Series gold of her career while American Morgan Pearson won his first in the men's event in Yokohama on Saturday. Periault, 29, will join 22-year-old Emma Lombardi at their home Games after claiming a stunning victory with a winning time of 01:52:28. She finished 36 seconds clear of the U.S.'s Taylor Knibb in second place and 40 seconds ahead of Lombardi, who took bronze.

Broncos first-round QB Bo Nix signs rookie contract

Denver Broncos first-round draft pick Bo Nix signed his four-year rookie contract. The team announced the signing but not the terms for the quarterback, who was selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Multiple reports said the fully guaranteed deal is worth $18.6 million with a signing bonus of $10.36 million and includes the standard team option for a fifth season.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle fined $35K for ripping officials

The NBA fined Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle $35,000 on Friday for "public criticism of the officiating and questioning the integrity of the league and its officials." Carlisle said the Knicks were receiving preferential treatment as a big-market team following Indiana's 130-121 loss to host New York in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. New York holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 3 on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Tennis-Nadal unclear on French Open participation after Rome exit

Rafa Nadal said he was still in two minds about whether he will play in the French Open starting this month after he was eliminated from the Italian Open in straight sets by seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday. Poland's Hurkacz beat Nadal 6-1 6-3 in the second round to end the Spaniard's run at the tournament he has won a record 10 times, his last title coming in 2021.

MLB roundup: Manuel Margot drives in 5 as Twins top M's

Manuel Margot doubled and matched a career high with five RBIs as the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 11-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday in Minneapolis. Max Kepler and Ryan Jeffers homered and drove in two runs apiece for Minnesota, which won three of four games in the series. Carlos Santana and Edouard Julien each drove in one run.

Suns hire Mike Budenholzer as head coach

The Phoenix Suns named Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach on Saturday morning. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Suns, however The Athletic reported that it was a five-year contract worth over $50 million.

Basketball-Toronto awarded WNBA franchise - CBC

Toronto has been awarded a WNBA franchise, according to a report by the CBC, making it the first city outside of the United States to join the women's professional basketball league. The team will be owned by Kilmer Sports Inc., headed by Toronto billionaire Larry Tanenbaum and begin play in May, 2026, according to the report, which said an official announcement was expected on May 23 in Toronto.

