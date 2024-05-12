Soccer-Man Utd clinch first ever Women's FA Cup with 4-0 thrashing of Spurs

Manchester United won the Women's FA Cup for the first time with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the final on Sunday. Marc Skinner's side, who lost in last year's final to Chelsea, dominated the match and went ahead on the stroke of halftime through a stunning strike from midfielder Ella Toone.

A header from Rachel Williams and two goals from Spanish forward Lucia Garcia after the break sealed the first major trophy for United since the team reformed in 2018. The atmosphere was buzzing on a sunny day at Wembley Stadium with 76,082 fans in attendance along with United's co-owner Avram Glazer and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

However, the first half produced few chances of note until the second minute of stoppage time when England's Toone drove the ball forward and unleashed a powerful strike from outside the area into the top corner. Spurs, playing in their first FA Cup final, drew 2-2 with United in the Women's Super League last month but struggled to create any attacking threat, not registering a single shot on target, and capitulated after the break.

United's Rachel Williams, who previously played for Spurs and won the FA Cup with Birmingham City 12 years ago, climbed high to head in a free kick before Garcia pounced on a poor pass from goalkeeper Becky Spencer to make it 3-0 in the 57th minute. Garcia added another via a deflection in the 74th as United salvaged a season in which they have struggled, sitting fifth in the league standings.

"Wembley is always special. Last year we spoke as a group and said 'one day that will be ours' and today's the day so I'm buzzing," said goalkeeper Mary Earps.

