Soccer-Giroud to leave Milan at the end of the season

Striker Olivier Giroud announced on Monday that he will leave AC Milan at the end of the current campaign. The French international arrived at the San Siro in July 2021 from Chelsea and won the Serie A title in his first season for the club.

In a video shared on Milan's page on the social media platform X, Giroud confirmed his decision to leave the club but did not specify his next destination. The 37-year-old player's contract expires at the end of the season and reports link him to a move to Major League Soccer with Los Angeles FC.

