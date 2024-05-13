Soccer-Giroud to leave Milan at the end of the season
The French international arrived at the San Siro in July 2021 from Chelsea and won the Serie A title in his first season for the club. In a video shared on Milan's page on the social media platform X, Giroud confirmed his decision to leave the club but did not specify his next destination.
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 22:00 IST
In a video shared on Milan's page on the social media platform X, Giroud confirmed his decision to leave the club but did not specify his next destination. The 37-year-old player's contract expires at the end of the season and reports link him to a move to Major League Soccer with Los Angeles FC.
