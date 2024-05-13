Sports News Roundup: Scheffler up for major challenge after birth of child; Chiefs to open 2024 season vs. Ravens and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Tabilo beats Djokovic in huge upset at Italian Open, two days after bottle accident

Chile's Alejandro Tabilo claimed the biggest win of his career when he beat world number one Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-3 in the third round of the Italian Open in a match that lasted just 67 minutes on Sunday, two days after the Serbian was hit on the head by a water bottle. Djokovic has won the tournament six times, with his last title coming in 2022, but Tabilo broke the top seed four times on Centre Court while not conceding a single break point.

Golf-Scheffler up for major challenge after birth of child

The wild card coming into this week's PGA Championship was not Scottie Scheffler but his wife Meredith, who had the golf world on baby watch wondering if her world number one husband would be at Valhalla Golf Club for the year's second major. That suspense ended with reports of the birth of the couple's first child at the weekend sending new dad Scheffler to Louisville as the red-hot favourite to claim the Wanamaker trophy and get halfway to the calendar grand slam.

Basketball-No more 'business as usual' for WNBA, as Clark and other rookies in spotlight

A star-studded draft class headlined by the record-smashing Caitlin Clark is set to rock the WNBA when the season tips off on Tuesday, amid unprecedented interest in the league. Surging ticket sales saw teams scrambling to move games into larger venues and the league days ago launched a charter flight program for players, pouring in a reported $50 million into the policy over the next two years.

Canucks' Soucy to have hearing for cross-check; Zadorov fined

The NHL will hold a hearing for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy for his cross-check to the face of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid at the end of Sunday night's game, the league announced Monday. Canucks D Nikita Zadorov was fined $5,000 for his cross-check to McDavid in the same sequence. It's the maximum amount allowed by the collective bargaining agreement.

Chiefs to open 2024 season vs. Ravens

Game 1 of the 2024 NFL regular season features the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. The Week 1 headliner was confirmed by the league as the build-up begins for a full schedule release on Wednesday night with select marquee games and dates made official by the NFL.

Red Sox activate RHP Brayan Bello from 15-day IL

The Boston Red Sox reinstated right-hander Brayan Bello from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the visiting Washington Nationals. Fellow right-hander Josh Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester to make room for Bello, who last pitched for Boston on April 19. Bello landed on the injured list five days later because of lat tightness.

MLB roundup: Mets avoid sweep thanks to walk-off HR vs. Braves

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who didn't start the game due to a side injury, hit a walk-off two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the host New York Mets to a 4-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night. The Mets averted being swept in the three-game series and won for just the seventh time in 19 games. Meanwhile, the Braves' four-game winning streak ended.

Report: NBA gives Bronny James medical clearance

A panel of NBA physicians has medically cleared Bronny James to be drafted, ESPN reported Monday. The three doctors on the league's Fitness to Play Panel evaluated and approved his participation in this week's pre-draft scouting combine in Chicago, per the report.

Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes first appearance vs. Giants

The banged-up San Francisco Giants will get their first look at one of their primary offseason targets, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, when they open a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night. Neither Yamamoto (4-1, 2.79 ERA) nor the Giants' scheduled starter Monday, Jordan Hicks (3-1, 2.30), pitched when the rivals met in Los Angeles in the first week of the season. The Dodgers swept that three-game set, taking the last two games by identical 5-4 counts.

Suns hire Mike Budenholzer as head coach

The Phoenix Suns named Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach on Saturday morning. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Suns, however The Athletic reported that it was a five-year contract worth over $50 million.

