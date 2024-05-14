Left Menu

Soccer-Departing Mbappe backs good friend Dembele to become Ligue 1's best

Kylian Mbappe has backed winger Ousmane Dembele to be a success at Paris St Germain and fill his boots after he exits the club, as he won his fifth successive Ligue 1 Player of the Year award. Everything that comes next is super exciting, but that's another subject," Mbappe said. "Thank you all, I'm going to miss you.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:02 IST
Soccer-Departing Mbappe backs good friend Dembele to become Ligue 1's best

Kylian Mbappe has backed winger Ousmane Dembele to be a success at Paris St Germain and fill his boots after he exits the club, as he won his fifth successive Ligue 1 Player of the Year award. France captain Mbappe, 25, last week announced that he will leave the French champions at the end of the season after a seven-year stay, during which he became their all-time top scorer with 256 goals.

Mbappe's frustration lies with PSG's performances in the Champions League, a trophy they have never lifted despite huge investment in the squad. He has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are in the final this year seeking a 15th European crown. His 26-year-old compatriot Dembele joined the Parisian club, who have won 10 of the last 12 Ligue 1 titles, from LaLiga side Barcelona in August last year, signing a five-year deal.

"I have shared and played with incredible players, like Dembele who is here, he is a friend and one day he will pick up this award," Mbappe said on Monday at the award ceremony. "I thank the club as a whole, the coach, who has helped me and trusted me, his staff, the doctors, all the people at the club, the sporting management, the president, the shareholders of the club, of course, the Emir of Qatar who came to find me at the age of 18, who has accompanied me in all my decisions..."

He said his next chapter is going to be very exciting but did not reveal any further details. "Now I'm turning the page in my life. Everything that comes next is super exciting, but that's another subject," Mbappe said.

"Thank you all, I'm going to miss you. I have always tried to do my best, and I also want to thank my family, who have always been with me in good times and bad. "My father, who is here, I know that it was very important to him that I made history in Ligue 1 before I left and I think that with humility I have done everything you wanted."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024