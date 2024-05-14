Left Menu

Shastri, Ashwin defend support for Impact Player rule

The rule, implemented in the competition last season, has been a topic of debate this edition, with some experts and current players saying that it will make all-rounders redundant.When any new rule comes in, there will be people who will try to justify why thats not right, Shastri said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:05 IST
Shastri, Ashwin defend support for Impact Player rule
  • Country:
  • India

The ''Impact Player'' rule might have come in for sharp criticism in the ongoing IPL, but former India coach Ravi Shastri and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have backed it, stating that it leads to more close finishes. The rule, implemented in the competition last season, has been a topic of debate this edition, with some experts and current players saying that it will make all-rounders redundant.

''When any new rule comes in, there will be people who will try to justify why that's not right,'' Shastri said. ''But with time, when you see the scores - 200 and 190 - and then, individuals grabbing that opportunity and making the most of it, people will start re-looking at how they think about it.'' Shastri vouched for the rule, saying that the game has to evolve with time. ''The Impact Player (rule) is good. You have to evolve with the times. It happens in other sports as well. It's got tighter finishes,'' he said on Ashwin's YouTube channel.

''I think it's a good rule. You saw the number of tight finishes we had in last year's IPL. So, it has made a big difference.'' BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had recently said that the rule is not permanent.

''Impact Player is like a test case. We have implemented it slowly. The biggest advantage of it is that two Indian players are getting a chance (in each game), which is the most important,'' he told the media in Mumbai last week.

''We will consult with the players, franchises, broadcasters (and take a call). This is not permanent, (but) I am not saying that it will go.

''(We'll see) if it's making the game more competitive or not. Even then, if a player feels that this is not right, then we will talk to them. But no one has told us anything yet. So, it will be decided after the World Cup.'' India skipper Rohit Sharma and Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel and Mukesh Kumar, also expressed their displeasure with the rule.

''I genuinely feel it is going to hold back the development of all-rounders because eventually cricket is played by 11 players, not 12,'' Rohit had said a couple of weeks back.

''So, I am not a big fan of the Impact Player rule because you are taking so much from the game just to make it a little more entertaining for the people around you.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024