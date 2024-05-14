IPL 2024: Stubbs, Porel fifties guide DC to 208/4 against LSG

Half-centuries from Abhishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs guided Delhi Capitals to a powerful 208/4 in their 20 overs during their final league stage Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at their home arena of Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. DC needs to defend 209 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

After being put to bat first by Lucknow, Delhi lost the big wicket of Jake Fraser McGurk for a duck. Naveen ul Haq plucked a fine catch as he attempted a straight six and Arshad Khan got his first wicket. DC was 2/1 in 0.2 overs. Following this early setback, the pair of opener Abhishek Porel and Shai Hope launched a counter-attack against DC. Porel let his arms loose in the third over, smashing Arshad for three elegant fours and a six over deep mid-wicket. 21 runs came from the over.

Next over, it was Hope's turn to swing his bat, smashing two boundaries over mid-off and extra cover and a huge six over wide long-on. 16 runs came from the over. DC reached the 50-run mark in 4 overs.

Abhishek continued with the momentum to end the powerplay on high. In the sixth over bowled by Naveen, Porel launched him for two sixes over fine leg and ended the over with a four. At the end of six overs, DC was 73/1, with Porel (43*) and Hope (25*) unbeaten. Porel reached his second fifty in the tournament in 21 balls, with five fours and four sixes.

The 92-run stand between the duo ended with Ravi Bishnoi getting Hope for 38 in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes. Skipper KL Rahul took a fine diving catch at the cover region. DC was 94/2 in 8.3 overs. DC reached the 100-run mark in 9.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, DC was 106/2, with Porel (54*) joined by skipper Rishabh Pant (7*) unbeaten. Porel could not convert his half-century into a big score, giving a catch to Nicholas Pooran at deep midwicket for 58 in 33 balls, with five fours and four sixes. Naveen ul Haq got his first wicket. DC was 111/3 in 11.1 overs.

Pant and Tristan Stubbs attempted a rebuild following these wickets. The duo kept the run rate high with timely boundaries. At the end of 15 overs, DC was 136/3, with Pant (26*) and Stubbs (7*) unbeaten. In the 16th over, Arshad was once again at the receiving end of a beating, this time from Stubbs, who smashed him for two fours and a six. DC reached the 150-run mark in 15.5 overs.

In the next over, skipper Rishabh attempted a one-handed six after hitting Naveen for a four, but was caught by Deepak Hooda for 33 in 23 balls, with five boundaries. DC was 158/4 in 16.2 overs. Stubbs was unfazed by the wicket of Pant as he continued his assault on pacers Naveen and Mohsin Khan. He reached his third fifty of the season in 22 balls, with three fours and four sixes. He smashed Naveen for two sixes and a four, getting 21 runs from the 19th over.

DC reached the 200-run mark in 19.3 overs. DC ended their innings at 208/4, with Stubbs (57* in 25 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Axar Patel (14* in 10 balls, with two fours) unbeaten.

Naveen (2/51) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Ravi Bishnoi and Arshad Khan got a wicket each. Brief Scores: DC: 208/4 (Abhishek Porel 58, Tristan Stubbs 57*, Naveen ul Haq 2/51). (ANI)

