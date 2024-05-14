Sports News Roundup: Griner out indefinitely with toe fracture; Gauff says tweaked serve needs time to take off and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Bills sign WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 1-year contract

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday morning. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Bills, however multiple media outlets reported the deal is worth up to $4.5 million.

Basketball-Griner out indefinitely with toe fracture

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner has sustained a toe fracture on her left foot and will be out indefinitely, the WNBA team said on Monday. Griner, who was freed from a Russian penal colony in a high-profile prisoner exchange in December 2022, will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks and Phoenix said updates on her condition would be provided as appropriate.

Tennis-Gauff says tweaked serve needs time to take off

American Coco Gauff has accumulated 35 double faults in three matches at the Italian Open, but the world number three said the technical changes to her serve only need time to settle. A potent serve can be a powerful weapon in tennis, but U.S. Open champion Gauff has struggled with her delivery in the clay swing, averaging almost 10 double faults in the five matches that she played on the slower surface ahead of Rome.

Report: NBA gives Bronny James medical clearance

A panel of NBA physicians has medically cleared Bronny James to be drafted, ESPN reported Monday. The three doctors on the league's Fitness to Play Panel evaluated and approved his participation in this week's pre-draft scouting combine in Chicago, per the report.

MLB roundup: Guardians blank slumping Rangers

Jose Ramirez went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and five Cleveland pitchers combined for a four-hitter as the Guardians handed the slumping Texas Rangers a fourth straight loss, prevailing 7-0 on Monday night in Arlington, Texas. Ramirez had a pair of two-run singles, walked twice and stole two bases, and Andres Gimenez and Brayan Rocchio each had two hits and two runs for Cleveland.

Oh, snap: Jets, Aaron Rodgers open on MNF again

For the second time in two seasons with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers opens the regular season on "Monday Night Football." Rodgers, who was hurt on his first possession in the 2023 regular-season opener on MNF, is recovered from a torn Achilles and planning to kick off his 20th NFL season near his hometown with a visit to the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 9.

Golden State WNBA expansion team reveals name, logo

The WNBA expansion team due to begin play in 2025 in San Francisco unveiled its name, logo and colors on Tuesday, introducing the Golden State Valkyries. Valkyries are warrior women from Norse mythology.

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers take aim at Giants' Keaton Winn

One day after he had to share the stage with countryman Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the spotlight will shine directly on Shohei Ohtani on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers go for two straight wins over the host San Francisco Giants. Yamamoto pitched the first 5 2/3 innings of the Dodgers' 6-4 win in 10 innings on Monday. He left the game immediately after allowing a go-ahead single to Heliot Ramos in the sixth.

Bruins captain Brad Marchand out for Game 5 vs. Panthers

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand participated in the team's morning skate but will not play in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference second-round series Tuesday night versus the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla., coach Jim Montgomery announced. Marchand, a forward, also sat out Boston's 3-2 loss in Game 4 after receiving an upper-body injury following a hard check from Florida's Sam Bennett in the first period of the Panthers' 6-2 victory in Game 3 on Friday. The Bruins trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Tiger Woods draws massive crowd at PGA practice round

Tiger Woods is the main attraction whenever he's on a golf course. That was proved true again on Monday as throngs of fans gathered to follow Woods' PGA Championship practice round at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

(With inputs from agencies.)