Left Menu

French Open: Cornet and Gasquet handed wild-card invitations

French veterans Aliz Cornet and Richard Gasquet received wild-card invitations Tuesday to play in the French Open.They were among the eight mens and eight womens wild cards given by the French Tennis Federation for the clay-court Grand Slam tournament starting May 26.The 34-year-old Cornet recently said she would be retiring after playing one last time at Roland Garros.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-05-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:29 IST
French Open: Cornet and Gasquet handed wild-card invitations
  • Country:
  • France

French veterans Alizé Cornet and Richard Gasquet received wild-card invitations Tuesday to play in the French Open.

They were among the eight men's and eight women's wild cards given by the French Tennis Federation for the clay-court Grand Slam tournament starting May 26.

The 34-year-old Cornet recently said she would be retiring after playing one last time at Roland Garros. This will be Cornet's 20th consecutive appearance at the French Open, where she made her Grand Slam debut in 2005. She twice has reached the fourth round there.

The only time she fared better at any major tournament was a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open in 2022.

Cornet's career-best ranking was No. 11. She is currently No. 99.

Gasquet is 37 and currently ranked No. 113; his best was No. 7 in 2007.

His deepest run at the French Open was reaching the quarterfinals in 2016, but he has not passed the third round at Roland Garros since. At other majors, he made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon twice and the U.S. Open once.

American Sachia Vickery and Australian Ajla Tomljanovic were among the the women's entries and Australian Adam Walton was among the men. Their wild cards were given as part of an agreement with the United States Tennis Association and Tennis Australia.

The USTA, Tennis Australia and the FFT offer reciprocal wild-card invitations for each other's Grand Slam events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024