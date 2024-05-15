Golf-Top-ranked Scheffler getting advice on how to be number one dad at PGA

As the world's top ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler does not need advice on how to improve his game, but was getting plenty of input on how to be a number one dad on Tuesday as the first time father went to work preparing for the PGA Championship.

With four wins in his last five starts, including a second Masters Green Jacket last month, it seemed the best chance of stopping Scheffler from adding another major to his collection was keeping him at home in Texas. But with baby Bennett arriving last week Scheffler is at the Valhalla Golf Club where he faces the unfamiliar challenge of teeing it up as a parent.

"Get some sleep," advised Tiger Woods, winner of four PGA Championships, including in 2000 when the major was also played at Valhalla. "He and Meredith having their first, and as we all of us who have had children (know), those are some tough years ahead of them. "As I said, try and get some rest as much as you possibly can.

"He's the number one player in the world, and having a great, stable family life at home is important to having a great life out here on Tour." The reality of being a professional golfer and a new dad hit home quickly and hard on Monday when Scheffler had to tell his new born he had to go to work.

In that brief moment Scheffler sounded like someone who had just carded a triple-bogey but like every other parent was back on the job putting food on the family table, which will not be a problem for a golfer that has already won close to $20 million this season. "I feel like I haven't really gotten too much unsolicited advice, which I'm a bit thankful for," smiled Scheffler. "Right now I'm literally just standing there changing diapers and handing him back to Meredith so he can feed, and just letting him sleep on me.

"I miss him like crazy. "It was not easy to leave the house Monday morning."

World number nine Max Homa, who not too long ago welcomed his first child, also had a bit of unsolicited advice for Scheffler. "Man, be really nice to your wife," said Homa. "Find a thing that you are good at, that you can help as best you can."

While on baby watch Scheffler did not play a competitive round since his win at the Heritage three weeks ago, sparking speculation there will be some rust to shake off his game. The 27-year-old American expressed no such concerns saying he was well-rested and prepared for Thursday's opening round that will see him partnered with fellow major winners Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman.

"Definitely rested going into this week for sure," said Scheffler, adding that he hoped to be part of the U.S. squad for the Paris Olympics. "I don't really feel like any rust has accumulated. "I was able to practise and play a lot at home.

"I'm able to do stuff at home to simulate tournament golf, especially on the greens, competing and gambling with my buddies, I don't really want to lose to them, either."

