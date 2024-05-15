Left Menu

Rabada's IPL Departure Impacts SA's T20 World Cup Preparations

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection, the countrys cricket board said on Wednesday. Rabada represented Punjab Kings in the IPL, taking 11 wickets in as many games.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:41 IST
  • South Africa

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League due to a lower limb soft tissue infection, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday. Rabada represented Punjab Kings in the IPL, taking 11 wickets in as many games. Punjab have already been eliminated from the IPL play-offs race and will play their last league game on May 19. ''The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team,'' said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement.

CSA also said that the injury is unlikely to impact Rabada's preparation for the T20 World Cup in the Americas next month.

''His preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA is not expected to be affected,'' CSA added. South Africa open their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New York on June 3.

