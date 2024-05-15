High Court in Nepal acquits Lamichhane of rape charges, available for T20 WC selection

Sandeep Lamichhane, the globally recognised cricketer from Nepal, has been acquitted of rape charges by Patan High Court in Nepal and is now available to play all forms of domestic and international matches, country's cricket board said in a press release on Wednesday. The 23-year-old faced eight years of imprisonment and half a million rupee fine handed over by a district court after being found guilty of rape in 2022.

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) president Chatur Bahadur Chand said in a press release that ''Honourable High Court of Patan has found Lamichhane innocent and his suspension from domestic and international cricket is lifted.'' Leg-spinner Lamichhane has so far played 51 ODIs and 52 T20Is for Nepal with 112 and 98 wickets to his credit. He has also played in IPL for Delhi Capitals, in Big Bash League for Hobart Hurricanes and for Surrey Jaguars in 'The Hundred'. He last played for Nepal in November in a T20I match against Oman at Kirtipur.

Lamichhane's acquittal means that he will be available to play for Nepal in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the Americas.

