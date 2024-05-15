Left Menu

Punjab Kings restrict Rajasthan Royals to 144/9

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:10 IST
Punjab Kings restricted Rajasthan Royals to a meagre 144 for nine in an IPL match here on Wednesday. For Royals, local hero Riyan Parag scored 48 off 34 balls on a difficult track while Punjab skipper Sam Curran (2/24 in 3 overs), Harshal Patel (2/28 in 4 overs), Nathan Ellis (1/24 in 4 overs) and Rahul Chahar (2/26 in 4 overs) were all on target.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 144/9 in 20 overs (Riyan Parag 48, Sam Curran 2/24; Rahul Chahar 2/26) vs PBKS.

