Sports News Roundup: Sun cool Fever in Clark's WNBA debut; White Sox acquire OF Corey Julks from Astros and more

White Sox acquire OF Corey Julks from Astros

The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Corey Julks from the Houston Astros in exchange for minor league right-hander Luis Rodriguez. The deal was announced Wednesday by Astros general manager Dana Brown.

Basketball-Sun cool Fever in Clark's WNBA debut

The Connecticut Sun dimmed the spotlight on Caitlin Clark in her Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) debut on Tuesday, as All-Star DeWanna Bonner put up 20 points at home to beat the Indiana Fever 92-71. Clark's sharpshooting abilities made her appointment viewing in the final year of her collegiate career, and a sold-out crowd piled into Mohegan Sun Arena to watch her first regular-season game in the professional ranks.

Report: Cavs G Donovan Mitchell to miss Game 5 vs. Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to sit out Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the host Boston Celtics, The Athletic reported. Mitchell, officially listed as questionable, also missed Game 4 with a left calf strain. The Cavaliers dropped a 109-102 decision to the Celtics on Monday and trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Boxing-Ring announcer quits after backlash to wrong winner call

The American ring announcer who called out the wrong winner after a women's WBA title fight in Australia last weekend is quitting the role after receiving a torrent of abuse on social media. Dan Hennessey mistakenly announced England's Nina Hughes as the winner of her WBA bantamweight bout against Cherneka Johnson on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko's fight against George Kambosos Jr in Perth on Sunday.

Tennis-Serena Williams to host 2024 ESPYs in July

Tennis great Serena Williams will host the 2024 ESPYs in July, ESPN announced on Tuesday. The 23-times Grand Slam champion, who retired after the 2022 U.S. Open and is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, will take the stage July 11 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Tiger Woods says body 'OK' ahead of his third PGA at Valhalla

Tiger Woods has returned to compete at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., for a third time, with this week's PGA Championship destined to land somewhere in the middle of where his first two ended. In 2000, Woods authored one of his more memorable major titles when he outlasted Bob May in a final-round duel that included a three-hole playoff.

Netflix to stream NFL games on Christmas Day from this year

Netflix said on Wednesday it would stream two National Football League games on Christmas Day this year, doubling down on efforts to add more live programming on its streaming service. It will also stream at least one game on Christmas Day in 2025 and 2026 as part of the exclusive three-season agreement.

MLB roundup: Phillies' Aaron Nola blanks Mets

Aaron Nola retired the first 15 batters he faced on his way to a dominant four-hitter, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-0 win over the host New York Mets on Tuesday. The Phillies won for the 22nd time in 27 games and became the first team in the majors to reach 30 victories this season. Nola (5-2) struck out eight and walked none en route to his sixth career complete game. Alec Bohm drove in two runs.

Basketball-Clark ready to shake off disappointing debut defeat

Caitlin Clark is ready to put her WNBA debut in the rear view mirror, after an uneasy start saw the Connecticut Sun wallop her Indiana Fever on the road 92-71 on Tuesday. The six-foot sharpshooter said she expected a tough test when she was selected first in the draft last month and got just that at Mohegan Sun Arena as the Sun held her scoreless until midway through the second quarter.

Thunder set to push Mavericks to brink of elimination

Top-seeded and playing like it again, the Oklahoma City Thunder have stacked the odds in their favor as they head into Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series Wednesday against the visiting Dallas Mavericks. With a 100-96 victory in Game 4 Monday, the Thunder have evened the series at two games. And with two of the next three potential games at Oklahoma City, the Thunder can once again see a path forward to their first Western Conference final since 2016.

