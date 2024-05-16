Left Menu

Netflix renews '3 Body Problem' for additional episodes, series to end

Netflix has greenlit additional episodes of sci-fi series 3 Body Problem to conclude the story, created, executive produced and written by David Benioff, D B Weiss and Alexander Woo.Based on the Hugo Awardwinning Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem by Liu Cixin, the first season of the show premiered on the streamer in March.Returning creators Benioff, Weiss, and Woo in a joint statement said they are looking forward to telling the story through to its epic conclusion.Three Body Problem has been renewed

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-05-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 11:13 IST
Netflix renews '3 Body Problem' for additional episodes, series to end
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has greenlit additional episodes of sci-fi series ''3 Body Problem'' to conclude the story, created, executive produced and written by David Benioff, D B Weiss and Alexander Woo.

Based on the Hugo Award–winning Chinese novel ''The Three-Body Problem' by Liu Cixin, the first season of the show premiered on the streamer in March.

Returning creators Benioff, Weiss, and Woo in a joint statement said they are looking forward to telling the story through to its ''epic conclusion''.

''Three Body Problem has been renewed! We're thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. ''Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu's magnificent trilogy, we hoped we'd be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!'' the trio said in a statement shared on Netflix's official X page.

''The extraordinary '3 Body Problem', brought to life with the deft hands of Benioff, Weiss and Woo, will soar to never-before-seen heights as they tackle the rest of the mind-blowing journey through Death's End. Their brilliant vision as storytellers is matched by their amazing partnership — and, just like the fans, we can't wait to see what they have in store,'' added Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series at Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ''Game of Thrones'' creators Benioff and Weiss have renewed their overall deal with the streamer to write, produce and direct new series and films. Besides the continuation of ''3 Body Problem'', the duo are working on ''Death by Lightning'' series.

The showrunners had previously hoped to adapt the three books in Liu's trilogy for a total of four seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024