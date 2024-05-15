IPL 2024: Arshdeep Singh becomes 2nd highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh on Wednesday overtook Sandeep Sharma to become the second-highest wicket-taker of all time for the franchise. Arshdeep accomplished this movement upwards in charts during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

In the game, he ended up with a spell of 1/31 in four overs with an economy rate of 7.80. He took the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin. Now in 64 matches for PBKS since 2019, Arshdeep has taken 74 wickets at an average of 27.22 and an economy rate of 9.02. His best bowling figures are 5/32. He has two four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul in his IPL career.

Sandeep represented PBKS from 2013-22, taking 73 wickets in 61 games at an average of 23.83, with the best bowling figures of 4/20. The leading wicket-taker for PBKS is spinner Piyush Chawla, who had taken 84 wickets in 87 matches from 2008-13 at an average of 26.63 with the best bowling figures of 4/17.

In the ongoing season, Arshdeep is the joint-third-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps in 13 games at an average of 27.52 and an economy rate of 10.10, with the best figures of 4/29. Coming to the match, Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first. RR lost their wickets regularly. Knocks from Riyan Parag (48 in 34 balls, with six fours) and Ravichandran Ashwin (28 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) took RR to 144/9 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Sam Curran (2/24), Rahul Chahar (2/26) and Harshal Patel (2/28) were among the top bowlers for PBKS. PBKS needs 145 runs to secure their fifth win of the tournament. While RR is already into the playoffs, they would like to secure their ninth win and overcome their four-match winning streak.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran(c), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal. (ANI)

