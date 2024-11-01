Left Menu

Bird Flu Outbreak: New Cases Emerge in Washington

Three new bird flu cases have been reported in Washington state after individuals were exposed to infected poultry. This marks a total of 39 cases nationwide for 2023. Health authorities state the virus has affected over 400 dairy herds but poses a low risk to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 01-11-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 04:41 IST
Bird Flu Outbreak: New Cases Emerge in Washington
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent update, three additional cases of bird flu infection have been reported in Washington state among individuals who had contact with infected poultry. This development was confirmed by health authorities in Oregon, who identified these cases. So far this year, 39 cases have been detected nationwide, impacting over 400 dairy herds according to federal data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have included these new cases in its official count, raising Washington's numbers from six to nine individuals. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed these infections and highlighted that the individuals traveled to Oregon from Washington while infected. They have since returned to Washington and are under the watchful eye of public health officials there.

Notably, there have been no reports of infections among Oregon residents, and there is no evidence suggesting human-to-human transmission of the virus. Authorities emphasize that the risk to the general public remains low. The outbreak, which began in 2022, has resulted in the loss of over 100 million poultry birds, marking it as the nation's worst bird flu outbreak. Additionally, the virus has been detected in a pig in Oregon, marking its first occurrence in U.S. swine, as per the U.S. Department of Agriculture's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024