Bird Flu Outbreak: New Cases Emerge in Washington

In a recent update, three additional cases of bird flu infection have been reported in Washington state among individuals who had contact with infected poultry. This development was confirmed by health authorities in Oregon, who identified these cases. So far this year, 39 cases have been detected nationwide, impacting over 400 dairy herds according to federal data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have included these new cases in its official count, raising Washington's numbers from six to nine individuals. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed these infections and highlighted that the individuals traveled to Oregon from Washington while infected. They have since returned to Washington and are under the watchful eye of public health officials there.

Notably, there have been no reports of infections among Oregon residents, and there is no evidence suggesting human-to-human transmission of the virus. Authorities emphasize that the risk to the general public remains low. The outbreak, which began in 2022, has resulted in the loss of over 100 million poultry birds, marking it as the nation's worst bird flu outbreak. Additionally, the virus has been detected in a pig in Oregon, marking its first occurrence in U.S. swine, as per the U.S. Department of Agriculture's announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)