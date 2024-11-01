Louisiana's Controversial Classification of Abortion Drugs Sparks Legal Battle

A coalition of healthcare providers sued the state of Louisiana on Thursday, seeking to overturn a controversial law that lists mifepristone and misoprostol as controlled substances. The plaintiffs argue this classification limits medical access and threatens patient safety.

The lawsuit, lodged in Baton Rouge, has been driven by groups including the Birthmark Doula Collective, medical professionals, and women denied necessary care. The law, signed by Governor Jeff Landry, contradicts FDA guidelines and is accused of violating constitutional rights.

Opponents highlight that while abortion is largely illegal in Louisiana, these drugs have other critical medical uses. Misoprostol's new restrictions pose dangers in emergency hospital settings, potentially worsening existing health inequities.

