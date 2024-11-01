U.S. Defense Secretary's Call: Hope for Middle East De-escalation

In a critical phone call amid escalating Middle East tensions, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to explore opportunities for regional de-escalation, according to the Pentagon's Thursday announcement.

Austin emphasized the importance of Israel taking proactive steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The conversation also touched on potential outcomes for a ceasefire agreement and the possibility of a hostage release, signaling hope amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)