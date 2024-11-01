U.S. Defense Secretary's Call: Hope for Middle East De-escalation
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held discussions with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, focusing on regional de-escalation opportunities amid ongoing Middle East tensions. The talks also covered humanitarian conditions in Gaza, potential hostage release, and a possible ceasefire agreement.
In a critical phone call amid escalating Middle East tensions, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to explore opportunities for regional de-escalation, according to the Pentagon's Thursday announcement.
Austin emphasized the importance of Israel taking proactive steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
The conversation also touched on potential outcomes for a ceasefire agreement and the possibility of a hostage release, signaling hope amid ongoing conflict.
