Left Menu

U.S. Defense Secretary's Call: Hope for Middle East De-escalation

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held discussions with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, focusing on regional de-escalation opportunities amid ongoing Middle East tensions. The talks also covered humanitarian conditions in Gaza, potential hostage release, and a possible ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 04:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 04:35 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary's Call: Hope for Middle East De-escalation
Lloyd Austin

In a critical phone call amid escalating Middle East tensions, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to explore opportunities for regional de-escalation, according to the Pentagon's Thursday announcement.

Austin emphasized the importance of Israel taking proactive steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The conversation also touched on potential outcomes for a ceasefire agreement and the possibility of a hostage release, signaling hope amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024