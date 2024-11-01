International Outcry Over North Korea's Latest ICBM Launch

In a significant diplomatic response, South Korea's foreign minister Cho Tae-yul joined his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Antony Blinken and Takeshi Iwaya, in condemning North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.

The trio labeled it a 'flagrant violation' of numerous U.N. security council resolutions. The announcement came after a phone call, as reported by Seoul's foreign ministry.

Concerns were also raised about the intensifying military ties between North Korea and Russia, with the ministers urging heightened international vigilance and accountability in addressing these developments.

