International Outcry Over North Korea's Latest ICBM Launch

Foreign ministers from South Korea, the U.S., and Japan strongly condemned North Korea's recent ICBM launch, highlighting its violation of UN resolutions. In a phone call, they also criticized the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, calling for international scrutiny and response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-11-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 04:47 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant diplomatic response, South Korea's foreign minister Cho Tae-yul joined his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Antony Blinken and Takeshi Iwaya, in condemning North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch.

The trio labeled it a 'flagrant violation' of numerous U.N. security council resolutions. The announcement came after a phone call, as reported by Seoul's foreign ministry.

Concerns were also raised about the intensifying military ties between North Korea and Russia, with the ministers urging heightened international vigilance and accountability in addressing these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

