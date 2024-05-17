Left Menu

Golf-Dazzling eagle gets Scheffler on right track at PGA Championship

Xander went out and played a great round this morning and I'm not really going to worry about trying to shoot 9-under," said Scheffler, who ended the day in a six-way tie for 12th place.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2024 06:41 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 06:41 IST
Golf-Dazzling eagle gets Scheffler on right track at PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler sent the crowd into a frenzy as he holed out for an eagle to start his PGA Championship campaign in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday, as he carded a four-under par 67 to end the day five shots back from the lead. Playing his first hole as a new dad after welcoming baby Bennett last week, the top-ranked American hit the ball some 167 yards from the middle of the fairway and grinned widely as it bounced once on the green and hopped into the cup.

"I was trying to hit it right at the pin because I felt like if I hit it the right way, the shortest it was going to go was on the pin," the Masters winner told reporters. "I felt like it was going to go a little past the pin if anything, and it was nice to see that one go in, obviously."

It was just the start he needed at Valhalla Golf Club, as a flawless Xander Schauffele fired a record-equalling opening round nine-under 62. Scheffler, whose four birdies were undermined by a pair of bogeys on the par-four five and par-three 14, said while there were elements in his game he wants to improve, he had felt no pressure to match his compatriot's level.

"There's nothing I can do. Xander went out and played a great round this morning and I'm not really going to worry about trying to shoot 9-under," said Scheffler, who ended the day in a six-way tie for 12th place. "I'm just going to go out and try to hit good shots and play my own game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
2
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global
3
Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Indonesia
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024